MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGTX shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $13.45 on Friday. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $502.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. Insiders sold a total of 24,482 shares of company stock worth $351,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

