Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €139.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €116.15 ($136.65).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €127.00 ($149.41) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($135.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €118.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.03.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

