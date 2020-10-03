Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $11.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mesoblast shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 31,306 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MESO. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Mesoblast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 242.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. Analysts expect that Mesoblast limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

