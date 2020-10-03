Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Michaels Companies worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

MIK stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

