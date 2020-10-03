Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.79

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $8.12. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 168,084 shares.

MBOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 33.81 and a quick ratio of 33.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

In other news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $154,062.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microbot Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 353.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Microbot Medical worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.