Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

MIDD opened at $93.72 on Friday. Middleby has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middleby will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2,179.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 163,948 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $492,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 16.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 36.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,374,000 after purchasing an additional 520,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

