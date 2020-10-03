Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 161 ($2.10).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, June 26th.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Philippa Couttie bought 6,499 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £2,144.67 ($2,802.39). Also, insider Peter Dickinson sold 182,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £60,265.59 ($78,747.67).

Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 31.60 ($0.41) on Friday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 29.35 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 85.97 ($1.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $370.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

