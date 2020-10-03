Mizuho Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $122.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.68. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in DTE Energy by 621.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after buying an additional 2,728,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $137,808,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after purchasing an additional 604,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DTE Energy by 882.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after purchasing an additional 581,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.