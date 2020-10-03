MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $659.57

Shares of MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $659.57 and traded as low as $592.00. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at $606.00, with a volume of 4,321 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLE. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 620.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 659.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.03 million and a P/E ratio of 75.75.

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

