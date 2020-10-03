MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 348,200 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTBC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of MTBC to $10.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In related news, General Counsel Kimberly J. Blanche sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $52,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MTBC by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of MTBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. MTBC has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $108.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.09.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 million. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that MTBC will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

