Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MYGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $970.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $35.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,614,000 after purchasing an additional 209,727 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.