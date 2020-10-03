Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $66.67.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

