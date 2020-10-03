National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 69.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 24.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,468 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

