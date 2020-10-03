National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 949 ($12.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,007.83 ($13.17).

Get National Grid alerts:

LON NG opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 861.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 899.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

In related news, insider Andrew Agg bought 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £139,145.14 ($181,817.77). Also, insider Alison Kay sold 36,403 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.81), for a total value of £329,083.12 ($430,005.38). Insiders acquired 15,824 shares of company stock worth $13,940,738 in the last quarter.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.