National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 41.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NNN. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

NYSE:NNN opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

