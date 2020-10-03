Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 194.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

