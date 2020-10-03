Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.15.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $503.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $257.01 and a one year high of $575.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,760 shares of company stock worth $109,527,169 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

