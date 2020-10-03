New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.29. New Media Investment Group shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 835,173 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get New Media Investment Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Media Investment Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of New Media Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM)

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.