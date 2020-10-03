Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,943 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 39,643 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $808,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 9,964.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,764 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 195,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,123 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NEP opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.07. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

