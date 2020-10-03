NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NWE opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

