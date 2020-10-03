Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 41,920 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,920 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Xencor worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 17.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 60.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 16.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth about $438,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. Xencor Inc has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Equities analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.