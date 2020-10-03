Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Kohl’s worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 67.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,927 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 140.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSS opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

