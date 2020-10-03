Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,753 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Palomar worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Palomar by 61.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 48.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $502,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $208,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,398. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

