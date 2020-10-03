Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 15.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,891,000 after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 84,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $132.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

