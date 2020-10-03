Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,011,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,233,000 after acquiring an additional 156,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE VMI opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.28. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

