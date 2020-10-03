Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,789 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Veracyte by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In other Veracyte news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $2,437,156.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,872 shares of company stock worth $9,398,004. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

