Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 120,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $20,320,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $183,998.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at $296,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $97,969.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,343.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

DRNA stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.