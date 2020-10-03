Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.56% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

