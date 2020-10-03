Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.51 Million Stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Skechers USA worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Skechers USA by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Skechers USA by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

