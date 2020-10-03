Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.70 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of GATX worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in GATX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in GATX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in GATX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in GATX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in GATX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on GATX. Stephens upgraded shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. GATX Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

