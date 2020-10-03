Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.86 Million Stake in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,433 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,653 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $4,853,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,635,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after purchasing an additional 203,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BellRing Brands by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 179,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.19.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

