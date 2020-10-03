Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

