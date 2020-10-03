Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Bank Ozk worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bank Ozk by 33.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 179.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 42.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OZK. Citigroup cut Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

