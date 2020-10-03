Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,585 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Cadence Bancorp worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,192,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after buying an additional 313,462 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

In other news, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,477 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at $309,930.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $193,908. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

