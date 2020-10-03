Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of L Brands worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

NYSE LB opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

