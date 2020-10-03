Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 161,772 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161,772 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Eagle Materials worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,177 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,687,000 after purchasing an additional 135,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

