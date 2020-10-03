Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 343,410 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 343,410 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Knowles worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knowles by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Knowles by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Knowles by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

NYSE KN opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.