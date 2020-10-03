Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,737 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Mercury General worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury General by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 763,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mercury General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Mercury General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mercury General by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $55.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

