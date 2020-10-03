OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Lowered to $4.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 161.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial decreased their target price on OceanaGold from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $3.80 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

