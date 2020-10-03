Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Kenneth Robert Bertram Sells 2,386 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $88.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,402 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 974,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 843,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,933 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.