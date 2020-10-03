Oppenheimer Comments on Enphase Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of ENPH opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after buying an additional 2,735,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after buying an additional 799,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

