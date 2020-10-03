Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANGI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Shares of ANGI opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 300.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In related news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 498,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $7,172,637.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,296,490.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 251,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $3,575,236.00. Insiders sold 1,540,960 shares of company stock worth $22,028,029 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at $27,900,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth about $6,568,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth about $13,978,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,011,000. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,482,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

