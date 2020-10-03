Option Care Health Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $740.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPCH. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.