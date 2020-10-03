OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ATB Capital downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.10 to C$2.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

OGI stock opened at C$1.37 on Friday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$5.23. The company has a market cap of $266.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

