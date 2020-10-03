Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.87

Shares of Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $9.85. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 36,396 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Origin Agritech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Atom Investors LP owned 2.75% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

