Origin Bancorp Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OBNK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $523.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

