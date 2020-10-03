Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) Stock Price Down 69.5%

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) was down 69.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 12.91.

About Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units.

