Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.28

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.28 and traded as high as $39.00. Pantheon Resources shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 762,717 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.28. The stock has a market cap of $195.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.27.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

