Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.82

Shares of Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.82 and traded as low as $8.27. Paradise shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

Paradise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, such as preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

