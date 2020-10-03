Park National Corp OH Has $185,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,341 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

HAL opened at $11.31 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

